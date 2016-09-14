Uber launches groundbreaking driverless car service

Uber launched a groundbreaking driverless car service Wednesday, jumping ahead of Detroit auto giants and Silicon Valley rivals with technology that could revolutionize transportation.



In an ambitious experiment, a fleet of cars equipped with lasers, cameras and other sensors – but with no one's hands on the wheel – were to be deployed by the web-based ride service on the challenging roads of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, steering themselves to pick up regular Uber passengers who are used to being fetched by cars driven by humans.



The move has put Uber ahead of the rest of the auto industry in getting such cars out for the general public.



The introduction of driverless cars challenges Uber's image as an app-based service of the "gig economy" that gave millions of car owners around the world the chance to make money ferrying passengers without taxicab licenses or other permits.

