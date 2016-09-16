Toyota’s 2016 Camry remains a sensible choice for the practical driver

I suppose it was inevitable that at some point I would cover the sort of car that seems to appeal to the vast majority of commuters.



Meet the Toyota Camry, a car that seems to be designed specifically for those people for whom a car is just a mode of transportation, an appliance. Fortunately, the Camry does not look like an appliance, but is actually quite slick and inoffensive, as it should be if you're going to drive this car to work and back every day.



What you should know is that despite stiff competition from the likes of the Honda Accord, the Mazda6, the Hyundai Sonata and the Ford Fusion, the Camry remains the best-selling car in the United States, with nearly 430,000 units sold in 2015 .



Driving the Camry is as eventful as watching stock cars run around a NASCAR track – look he made a left, and another left, and another ... and yes, another left.

...