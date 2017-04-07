Black Badge: The dark side beckons

BEIRUT: Sometimes you need to tackle a topic head on, call a spade a spade if you will, and here it is: No one ever dropped several hundred thousand dollars on a Rolls-Royce because they needed a practical car to drive to work.



Black Badge, however, is an altogether different creature that perfectly captures the persona Roll-Royce had in mind.



Black Badge is all about attitude: mysterious, seductive and even erotic.



Power on the Ghost Black Badge has been raised by some 40 ponies to 603, although the Wraith, the only other model graced with the ebony stamp, adheres to the 624 horsepower of the light-side Wraith, which is already the most powerful Rolls Royce produced.



Thanks to what Rolls Royce calls "Intuitive Throttle Response," Black Badge suppresses its ferocity until there is no doubt that you're demanding that power.



That means you can get all the performance perks of the Black Badge expression and still order the car in any color you desire.



The color palette alone ensures that your Rolls-Royce will be unlike anything else out there.



If Darth Vader were to drive a Rolls-Royce, this would be it.

