Giddy Up! Automakers raise horsepower, speed to new heights

Fred Croatti often drives his silver Dodge Charger Hellcat to the grocery store, turning heads as he rumbles through the parking lot with a supercharged 6.2-Liter 707-horsepower engine.



Ahead of the press days of the New York auto show, Dodge rolled out the 840-horsepower Demon Challenger, which FCA says is the fastest and most powerful production car made.



The horsepower craze isn't limited to big cars or domestic automakers.



Mercedes will roll out two new AMG high-performance vehicles including the AMG GLC63 Coupe with a 469-horsepower 4-Liter V-8 twin turbo engine.



Porsche's 911 GT3 will make its North American debut with total output of 500 horsepower.



Not to be outdone, Fiat Chrysler on Sunday unveiled a 707-horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee, which it says is the fastest SUV ever with a zero-to-60 time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph.



Ordinary muscle cars cover the same distance in 11 or 12 seconds.



Back in the 1960s, muscle cars had little other than power.



The base Charger with a 3.6-Liter V6 has almost 300 horsepower.



The cars aren't made for gas mileage, but even the powerful Hellcat can get 22 miles per gallon on the highway, Kuniskis said.

