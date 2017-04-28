The Land Rover Series:The municipalities’ preferred transport

Whenever the topic of SUVs is brought up, someone invariably mentions how they would love to own a "Range Rover" Defender. Immediately after, I find myself having to explain, yet again, that it's called a "Land Rover" Defender.



The marque is Land Rover while the Defender – like the Range Rover – is a model produced by LR.



That's right, Land Rover built variations of this beast for nearly 70 years.



The Land Rover was created to bring in some cash for the Rover Company for just a few years until it could resume up-market car production. However, it managed to significantly outsell cars under the Rover brand and ended up being developed into its own marque.

...