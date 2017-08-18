Our top eight most beautiful cars for around $60,000 or less

Inarguably one of BMW's best achievements, the 2-Series with its lovely yet stubby design brings back the nimbleness of the original '02-Series.



The Giulia returns to Alfa Romeo's roots by offering a rear- wheel- drive setup that is as enjoyable to drive as the car is beautiful to look at.



It's timeless proportions and muscular looks keep the tradition of American muscle cars alive with a mix of contemporary style and retro allure.



It is at once gorgeous and intimidating, marrying a modern design language with muscle car flair.

...