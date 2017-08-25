Durability versus reliability? Those are two very different things

As a result, the common argument you frequently hear from people who yearn for old cars is that those automobiles were far more reliable.



If your car starts easily every time, you, sir, have a reliable car.



On the other hand, if the car was built like a tank then you have a durable car whose body and engine block may survive a nuclear attack.



Then there's my dad's 1987 Mercedes-Benz 300E, which he purchased when it was only 3 years old, and even then it had problems starting and would frequently stall and refuse to start in traffic.



Sadly, my dad is not with us anymore, but his car still is and it's as tough and durable as ever. Unfortunately, it's also as temperamental as ever and not particularly reliable, insisting on developing all sorts of problems on a regular basis ranging from the cooling system and the ignition to window switches, sunroof, climate control and other electrics.

...