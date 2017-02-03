Looks, pep count for everything and Mazda CX-3 delivers

It had been a very long time since I'd been truly enamored by a car, let alone a compact that I found affordable, and Mazda succeeded in rekindling that passion with this compact SUV.



Enter the car, and you're immediately taken aback by the sort of styling and finish that's become so rare these days.



You even get a leather-wrapped gear-shift knob and hand brake, and head-up display on the High variant, a feature you almost never see on a car in this segment.



As for driving the car, that's just as rewarding as staring at its beautiful lines.



Put the car in Sport mode and it becomes ravenous, urging you to push it to higher speeds.



And naturally, thanks to the Tiptronic transmission, nudging the gear shift lever to the left allows you to change gears manually, placing the entire driving experience fully under your control.

...