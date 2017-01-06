F430 Scuderia cements Formula One incursion into Ferrari's street cars



Most guys, and I suppose some girls, who first hit their teens in the '80s had posters of the Ferrari Testarossa or the Lamborghini Countach adorning the walls of their bedrooms.



Like the 458 Speciale the Scuderia isn't a car for the novice but in the hands of a seasoned driver this Ferrari can devour bends like few other cars can.



I've happened to drive both the 2010 997 GT3 RS and the 2016 991 GT3 RS and I have to say that while the Scuderia feels as street-friendly as the 991, it falls behind as far as sophistication is concerned. In the end, it really isn't just about how fast you go, but how you go fast, and in that regard the Porsche leaves the Ferrari sorely wanting.



I suppose it may be unfair to compare a car launched in 2007 to one unveiled in 2015, and while driving this car you have to keep in mind the era in which it was produced.

...