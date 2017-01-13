Nissan’s Micra an exercise in nonchalance

Look folks, we can try all we want to pretend it isn't true, but no one who owns or drives a car picked one randomly just to get from point A to point B. At least not in this country, and certainly not if they have any taste. As much as we insist that we don't care whether a car looks attractive or impresses others, deep down we do care.



Before I switch gears and start singing the car's praises, I want to point out one other thing.



That's right, the car sitting on the showroom floor here still wears the fascia that was phased out four years ago.



Why would anyone buy a new car that looks like the old car first unveiled seven or eight years ago?



To any readers who happen to own this car, I'm truly sorry.



If it makes you feel better, the 2017 model (no, it hasn't arrived here yet) is gorgeous; you can always look at pictures of it and pretend it "almost" looks like your car.

...