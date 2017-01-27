Hyundai Veloster bucks convention,and looks good doing it

The key is to find a balance between all those factors, and to go even further by creating a car that is unlike anything else on the road, and in that respect a few years ago Hyundai literally pulled a rabbit out of the hat with the Veloster.



Back in 2015 we conducted a test-drive of the Veloster's Turbo variant, and after all this time I still marvel at how much that car offered for such a low price.



As before, I was enamored with the car's unconventional design: coupe on the driver's side and two doors on the passenger side, eliminating the need for front passengers to get out in order for rear passengers to climb in or out.



Then there's the power window switches: This is literally the only time I have come across a car whose driver's side door has one window switch for that side and two for the passenger side.



The handling is also remarkable for such a relatively affordable car.



This car also shines where it matters, on fuel economy.



If you plan on using the Veloster as a daily driver where it's just you and one passenger in the car most of the time, you won't care about those rear seats, and you'll be happy to sacrifice that extra power for the returns in fuel consumption.



That's a hard price to beat considering everything you're getting, especially that the car looks so radically stunning.

...