The genie in a bottle: A not so Mini legacy

One look at the market today can demonstrate that not all cars are the same.



Sales of larger cars plummeted as gasoline was rationed in the U.K., and the bubble cars rapidly took over the streets.



Nearly all small FWD cars manufactured since have used such a setup, albeit with modifications in transmission placement.



That's right, the Mini, which we so casually dismiss as just another hatch that survives today only because it was rescued by BMW, was in fact the car whose vision spawned most of the steel and plastic that's on the road today and in 1999 was voted the second most influential automobile of the 20th century, behind the Ford Model T.



Since its inception in the late '50s, the little tyke has seen no fewer than seven generations of the car produced in countries around the world in its classic shape, meaning without including the more recent BMW-powered models.

...