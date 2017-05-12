The classic Z: Datsun’s charming yet inexpensive ’70s racer

As you may be aware, the Datsun brand was phased out in 1986 and remained absent from the market for some 27 years until its 2013 relaunch as a brand for affordable vehicles produced for emerging markets.



That kind of makes sense, considering that the original Datsuns, though world-class cars that could easily compete with and even surpass numerous famous models from renown brands, were also geared to be affordable to the masses.



Sure, you could forget about things like power steering because this was a racer not a Cadillac, but still it required only moderate effort and the car handled as a racer should, relaying excellent feedback to the steering wheel.



As for the sound as you accelerate, it was like mechanical music, a carbureted gurgle that ascended into an angry buzz as the revs picked up, though the car was surprisingly quiet at moderate speeds, a characteristic that seemed to elude most affordable cars at the time, and even today.

