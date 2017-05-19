Alfa Romeo recaptures traits that made brand an automotive legend

Can you tell us how the decision to revive Alfa Romeo came about?Study on the revival of Alfa Romeo began many years ago, but they gave the go-ahead maybe two or three years ago.



The chassis – they call it the Giorgio chassis – is not only expandable but it also has the best stiffness. They are using the same chassis on different cars, so the Stelvio SUV is based on the same chassis, and maybe the cars that are coming out next, possibly a coupe, a bigger SUV and a bigger sedan.



You mentioned earlier that Alfa Romeo wants to move past the problems that appeared in past models?



Alfa Romeo told us that they made a study of the car's roll when you drive. Normally the roll on an SUV is more than on a normal sedan.



As a result the Stelvio SUV has less body roll than many sedans.



It looks like an SUV but drives like a car.

