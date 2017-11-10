Purchasing a car awakens our ‘stupid’ gene

Still, there are many other mind-boggling feats the human body is capable of, yet none compare to its tendency to automatically switch on the dormant "stupid" gene whenever it's time to buy a car.



For the vast majority of people on this planet who don't happen to have a few billion dollars tucked away in the Caymans, a car happens to be the second-most expensive item they will ever buy, right after a home. And yet we as car buyers insist on making the same stupid mistakes over and over again.



Never mind that every car review on the planet warns against buying that specific model for a plethora of reasons.



Then we try to find the absolute best bargain possible, which involves running around the entire country from Beirut to the north, the south and the Bekaa – all the while expending a ton of fuel, time and effort – for the optimum combination of color, equipment and price. In the process we disregard the number of miles on the clock, the condition of the engine and the fact that the car has clearly suffered flood damage.



This is the point where the "stupid" gene takes over completely.

...