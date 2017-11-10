Thrilling luxury sports cars that cost around the century mark

Sometimes you need a sports car, something that's not commonplace but at a price well below the ludicrous amounts demanded by a Porsche 911, a Ferrari 488 or a Lamborghini Huracan.



Power comes courtesy of a 425-horsepower twin-turbo inline-six, and offers the choice of either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.



– Starting price: $120,000 without registration



The price climbs quickly once you start ticking off the options, such as the seven-speed PDK transmission.



Power is delivered to the rear wheels from a 296-hp turbo four-cylinder mill or a 340-hp supercharged V-6, through either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic.



Available both as a coupe and and with a targa top, the 4C features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 237 hp and comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

...