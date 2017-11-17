Tesla unveils its all-electric semi truck

The company is touting performance that it says will make the Tesla Semi quicker and more economical than today's diesel-powered trucks.



The company says the truck can accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour in five seconds, and reach that speed in 20 seconds hauling a maximum 36,000 kilogram load, must faster than a traditional diesel truck.



"The Tesla Semi will deliver a far better experience for truck drivers, while increasing safety and significantly reducing the cost of cargo transport," Musk said.



He claimed that operating a diesel truck will cost 20 percent more than the Tesla Semi.

...