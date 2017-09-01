Aventador S gets second life with radical refresh

This would usually be the point when a manufacturer retires a car and introduces a fresh model, but not Lamborghini.



Even in appearance the new car looks dramatically different.



Yet Lamborghini has managed to add another 40 ponies to the horsepower produced by that engine, resulting in a stampede of 730 stallions that take this car from zero to 100 kilometers in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 350 kph.



For a car of this size and with such power – 690 horsepower at the time – it would obviously be a concern when a wall is approaching rapidly at over 300 kilometers and the car refuses to turn.



I had read about it, but it was only after I tried the car for myself did I realize what a dramatic effect four-wheel-steering had on this mid-engine beast. Combine that with the Aventador's already existing four-wheel-drive and its four-wheel active suspension, and this car may very well have some of the best handling I've ever experienced.



Whereas the original Aventador featured three drive modes – Strada for street, Sport for, well, sport driving, and Corsa for the track, now there is another: Ego.



If ever there was a setting every driver wanted in his car, this is it.

...