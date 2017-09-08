Buyers beware of bargain cars after U.S. storms

If you're in the market for a pre-owned car, perhaps a recently imported one that hasn't yet been exposed to the "trials" that comprise motoring in Lebanon, be aware that that used-car dealerships will soon start offering ridiculous bargains.



Harvey alone is estimated to have already damaged or destroyed up to a million cars, much to the chagrin of insurance companies, which translates to losses of as much as $10 billion.



For the U.S., that's good news for the flagging car industry, as demonstrated by carmakers' soaring shares last week. Yeah, all those people who lost their cars will be buying brand new ones with the insurance money.



Ideally, you could have a trustworthy mechanic and body man inspect the car for damage.



Therefore, in the hopes of sparing you financial distress and anguish down the road, here are some simple tips on just how to identify a car that may have suffered water trauma:



Water damage and corrosion may be hiding there.



r Check for parts of the upholstery and carpets that seem newer than the car, or that don't match the rest of the interior.



If you're uncertain about a car, there are thousands more for sale, so walk away and search for a safer bet, even if it costs a bit more.

...