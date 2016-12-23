Temperatures around North Pole leap close to melting point

Temperatures around the North Pole surged close to melting point Thursday as a freak blast of warm air blanketed an Arctic region usually deep frozen in midwinter darkness, scientists said.



Air temperatures at the North Pole were an estimated minus-4 degrees Celsius around midday with light snow, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, against a more usual temperature close to minus-30 degrees Celsius.



The temperatures are expected to fall in coming days.



In late December a year ago, temperatures also briefly rose to around freezing point.

...