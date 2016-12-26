Smog-hit China province surrounding Beijing says has learnt its lesson

The heavily polluted northern Chinese province of Hebei, which surrounds the capital Beijing, said it will learn lessons from the smog that engulfed the region last week and step up efforts to clean the air.



Hebei, home of seven of China's 10 smoggiest cities last year, has declared 2017 to be the "year of transformation and upgrading", the province said on its official website on Saturday (http://www.hebei.gov.cn).



In the province's first official response to last week's smog outbreak, governor Zhang Qingwei said Hebei would work to improve "levels of scientific precision" when it came to controlling pollution.

