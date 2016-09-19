Unexplored deep-sea volcano a hotspot for mysterious marine life

The turquoise waters became darker and darker, and squiggly glow-in-dark marine creatures began to glide past in the inky depths like ghosts. The three-man submarine went down, down, down into the abyss, and drew within sight of something no human had ever laid eyes on before: Cook seamount, a 13,000-foot extinct volcano at the bottom of the sea.



Conservation International hopes to study 50 seamounts, or undersea volcanoes, over the next five years.



Halfway to the volcano's summit, which is 3,000 feet below the surface of the Pacific, no sunlight penetrated.



Seamounts are either active or dormant volcanoes that rise dramatically from the bottom of the ocean and never reach the surface.



Seamounts are believed to cover about 18 million square miles of the planet.



Several types of deep-sea corals were found along the seamount's cliffs, including a vibrant purple one.

