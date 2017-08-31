Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life

Human-driven climate change may substantially alter the seabed ecosystem in the already fragile Antarctic, slashing the diversity of some species and allowing other populations to explode, researchers warned Thursday.



The experiments, undertaken in marine shallows around the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera Research Station, showed some species actually doubled when warmed one degree Celsius.



Fed by an electrical current, the devices warm a thin layer of water by one or two degrees Celsius above the current water temperature.



Then they watched to see how small, encrusting ocean critters -- sometimes called moss animals -- would attach themselves to the panels, coating them as they would the natural seabed.



According to the British Antarctic Survey, the global cost of preventing marine biofouling was estimated at $15 billion for desalination systems and power plants, and $7 billion for shipping worldwide.



A greater variety of changes were seen under the two degree Celsius experiments.

...