ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: His name is fit for a king, and he's being treated like one: Tsar the liger cub, born from an extremely rare lion-tiger romance, is proving a hit for a traveling Russian zoo.



His mother Princess, the zoo's only tigress, had a difficult birth and has been unable to suckle him. She has given birth to a total of three liger cubs, but only Tsar has survived, according to Airapetyan.



Ligers, like tigons – cubs born to a lioness and a male tiger – can only be born in captivity, Miloserdov noted, not least because almost all wild lions live in sub-Saharan Africa, and tigers in the jungles of Asia.



Ligers can weigh more than 400 kilograms, compared to a maximum weight of about 300 for a tiger and 250 for a lion.

