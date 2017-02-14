Sidon welcomes migrant seagulls

In an endeavor to create a new tourist attraction in the southern city of Sidon, area activists are welcoming seagulls to their sandy beaches with a suitable habitat for the feathered guests.



A Sidon NGO called Friends of the Isle and Beach of Sidon Society" is building safe havens for seagulls following the wholesale killings of the birds near Beirut Airport in January.



During a gathering attended by members of the Sidon Municipality, the environmental activists carried out a sort of "live fire exercise" with the seagulls.



The NGO is currently taking care of seagulls whose numbers increased by scores although they were previously settled in Sidon.



Fishermen do not sell small fish, so the NGO will collect them along with leftovers from the fish market in Sidon and throw them in the beach at specific points.

