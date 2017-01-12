U.S. first endangered bumblebee species

The rusty patched bumblebee, a prized but vanishing pollinator once familiar to much of North America, was listed Tuesday as an endangered species, becoming the first wild bee in the continental United States to gain such federal protection.



Bombus affinis is the first bumblebee to be given that status, and the first wild bee of any kind to be listed in the Lower 48 states.



Pollination services furnished by various insects in the United States, mostly by bees, have been valued at an estimated $3 billion each year.



The International Union for the Conservation of Nature ranks the rusty patched as one of 47 species of native U.S. and Canadian bumblebees, more than a quarter of which face a risk of extinction.

