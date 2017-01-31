Oslo's trash incinerator shows promise in climate change test

Oslo's main trash incinerator has shown promising results in the world's first experiment to capture greenhouse gases from the fumes of burning rubbish as a new way to slow climate change, officials said on Tuesday.



The incinerator, which generates energy for heating buildings in the Norwegian capital, emits about 300,000 ton of carbon dioxide a year, about 0.6 percent of Norway's total.



The Norwegian government estimates that a carbon capture and storage (CCS) plant such as Klemetsrud would cost at least 7.2 billion crowns ($866.61 million), including costs of shipping and burying the gases in a depleted North Sea oilfield.



That would put the cost of avoiding a ton of carbon dioxide emissions at above 100 euros ($107) a ton, Stuen said, far above prices in a European carbon market of about 5.2 euros.

