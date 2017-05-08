Jamie Oliver sparks fish-farming fuss in Iceland

"What a view!!" Britain's celebrity chef Jamie Oliver exclaimed under a photo he posted on Facebook of a salmon-farming cage nestled in a snowy fjord. In doing so, Oliver unknowingly waded into controversy, sparking outcry among Icelanders who see farmed salmon as a threat to the island nation's wild salmon population. Oliver is due to open a restaurant serving Italian cuisine in the currently popular tourist destination of Reykjavik on June 17, a national holiday.



Along with antipasto, lasagna and pizza, "Jamie's Italian" may also serve salmon on occasion.



The vast majority of the salmon sold in Iceland's food shops is farmed, as wild salmon is rare and expensive.



Arnarlax produces farmed salmon (more than 10,000 tons in 2016) at six farms.



Jamie Oliver's team did not expect such bad publicity.

