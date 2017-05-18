UN climate talks wrap up under threat of US exodus

U.N. climate negotiations conclude in Bonn on Thursday with delegates putting on a brave face despite the threat of an American exodus hanging over their global pact to stem global warming.



Envoys from nearly 200 country signatories to the Paris Agreement kept a close eye on Washington throughout their 10-day huddle for any signal about President Donald Trump's intentions.



A historically small U.S. delegation at the annual round of technical negotiations was thus also left in the dark.



There is the fear, however, that whatever progress is made now could easily be swept off the table when the negotiators get together next, perhaps encountering a new U.S. team with a different brief.



The fossil fuel lobby in America exerts a strong influence over climate politics, both national and international.

...