Norway to boost climate change defenses of ‘doomsday’ seed vault

Norway Saturday said it would boost protection of a seed storage vault designed to protect the world's crops from disaster, after soaring temperatures caused water to leak into its entrance.



Situated deep inside a mountain on a remote Arctic island in a Norwegian archipelago, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, dubbed the "doomsday" vault, is the largest of its kind and can store up to 2.5 billion seeds.



In October 2016, the warmest year on record, melting permafrost caused water to leak about 15 meters into the entrance of a 100-meter tunnel inside the vault.



No damage was caused to the seeds and they remain safe inside the vault at the required storage temperature of minus 18 degrees Celsius.

