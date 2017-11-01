Survival of coral reefs depends on pollution cuts: study

The study relied on computer models that simulated corals' ability to survive under four different greenhouse gas concentration levels -- or Representative Concentration Pathways (RCPs) -- put out by the UN Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change.



If little to nothing is done to curb carbon emissions in the next century and temperatures rise seven degrees Fahrenheit (3.7 degrees Celsius) or more, tabletop corals will die off and risk going extinct, the study found.



Under the other two more mild scenarios, which foresee that warming either does not exceed two degrees Celsius by 2100, or that emissions increase for a few decades but then decline by 2040, researchers found the coral would likely adapt and survive.

...