Iranians wanting to start a family fight rising infertility, taboos

With infertility rising in pollution-plagued Iran, a growing number of couples must navigate the country's web of social and religious taboos as they seek treatment.



In fact, the doctors were using Mohammad's own sperm, but he was worried his family might not believe that.



This happened to one of his cousins who was born through IVF treatment and later became embroiled in a bitter inheritance dispute with his family.



A comprehensive study carried out in 2012 found that 20 percent of couples in Iran were failing to conceive after trying for a year.



An estimated 3 million couples are unable to conceive in Iran, but the country only has the capacity to administer around 40,000 IVF treatment cycles per year.



Even the Avicenna clinic, which is a public facility, charges about 70 million rials (around $2,000) for one cycle of treatment – around five months' wages for the average worker – and success can never be guaranteed.

...