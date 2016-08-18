Study in mice shows Zika virus also attacks adult brain cells

U.S. researchers have found that Zika can attack special populations of brain cells in adult mice in the part of the brain involved in learning and memory, raising new questions about how the virus may be impacting millions of adults who have been infected with the virus.



The findings, published Thursday in the journal "Cell Stem Cell," are the first to look at whether Zika can attack the same kinds of cells in adult mice that they do in fetal mice.



Gleeson wanted to see if Zika could attack these cells in adult mice.



Gleeson said the study needs to be replicated by other scientists, and he wants to test other strains of Zika on adult mice at other times during an infection to see if those viruses have the same effect.

