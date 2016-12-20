Mouthwash may cure 'the clap': study

In the 19th century, before the advent of antibiotics, Listerine mouthwash was marketed as a cure for gonorrhea.



The team grew cultures of Neisseria gonorrhea bacteria in the lab, then applied different dilutions of two different types of alcohol-containing Listerine mouthwash.



Compared to those rinsing with a salt-water solution, those who used the mouthwash had less gonorrhoea bacteria in the throat five minutes after gargling, the team reported.



According to the 2005 book Freakonomics, Listerine was invented as a surgical antisceptic, later sold as a floor cleaner and gonorrhea cure.

