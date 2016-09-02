Good boy! Dogs know what you’re saying, study suggests

Researchers in Hungary scanned the brains of dogs as they were listening to their trainer speaking to determine which parts of the brain they were using.



They found that dogs processed words with the left hemisphere and used the right hemisphere to process pitch – just like people.



While other species probably also have the mental ability to understand language like dogs do, their lack of interest in human speech makes it difficult to test, Andics said.



Dogs, on the other hand, have socialized with humans for thousands of years, meaning they are more attentive to what people say to them and how.



Researchers imaged the brains of 13 dogs using a technique called functional MRI, or fMRI, which records brain activity.



Emory University neuroscientist Gregory Berns cautioned that the study involved a small number of dogs.

