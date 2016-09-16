How halal food became a $20B hit in America

Sales of halal food, prepared according to Islamic law, are surging – and not just among the fast-growing U.S. Muslim population: Adventurous millennial foodies are embracing it too.



Shahed Amanullah could only find about 200 places that served halal food in 1998, when he launched a website to help Americans find it. Today, he's tracking 7,600, and he says halal is making inroads even among people who are wary of Muslims.



At every level of the U.S. food chain, halal already occupies a small but rapidly expanding niche.



Overall, from restaurants to supermarkets, halal sales are projected at $20 billion this year, up by one-third since 2010, according to the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America, which certifies halal food and promotes education on the topic.



It only sells a handful of halal products in the U.S. Nestle, the world's largest food company, has 151 halal factories, from Malaysia to Pakistan, and distributes hundreds of certified products across the world.

