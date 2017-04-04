One in 10 US women with Zika had deformed fetus or baby

About one in 10 women in the United States who were infected with Zika virus while pregnant had a fetus or baby with deformities last year, U.S. government scientists said Tuesday.



The study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked 250 pregnant women who had confirmed Zika infection in 2016 .



Twenty-four of these women either had a fetus or baby with defects, said the CDC Vital Signs report, the first research of its kind to be released since the mosquito-borne virus made its way into the United States last year.



The CDC continues to track pregnant women who may be infected with Zika, and the current count is about 1,600, Shuchat said.

...