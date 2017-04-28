WHO urges polio vaccine dose cut amid global shortage

Faced with a shortage of polio vaccine, the World Health Organization urged countries Friday to resort to smaller, fractional doses to ward off outbreaks of the crippling disease.



French group Sanofi and Serum Institute of India make the main vaccine used to combat polio, the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV).



Cases of polio have decreased by 99 percent since 1988, when polio was endemic in 125 countries and 350,000 cases were recorded worldwide.



There are still rare cases of vaccine-derived polio infections, caused by another type of polio vaccine, which contains small amounts of weakened but live polio virus.

...