Gum disease linked to higher cancer risk in women: study

Women who have a history of gum disease face a higher risk of several types of cancer, particularly tumors in the esophagus and breasts, a U.S. study found Tuesday.



Previous research has shown people with gum disease face a higher risk of certain cancers.



"This study is the first national study focused on women, particularly older women," said senior author Jean Wactawski-Wende, dean of the School of Public Health at State University of New York at Buffalo.



More research is needed to find out exactly how gum disease may promote cancer, she added.

...