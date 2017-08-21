U.S. study revives argument over mammogram screening

Yearly mammograms starting at age 40 would prevent the most deaths from breast cancer, U.S. researchers reported on Monday in a challenge to more conservative recommendations that take into account both the harms and the benefits of screening.



The study, led by Dr. Elizabeth Arleo, a radiologist specializing in mammography at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, found that yearly mammograms between the age of 40 and 80 could cut breast cancer deaths by 40 percent.



The model suggested yearly mammograms starting at 40 reduced breast cancer deaths by 40 percent, compared with about 31 percent if all women followed the ACS recommendations and 23 percent if they followed the Task Force.

...