McDonalds to limit use of antibiotics in chicken supply

McDonalds says it will start globally rolling back use of antibiotics in its chicken products from 2018 as part of efforts to curb microbial resistance to drugs and the rise of superbugs.



An exception will be made for the antibiotic colistin for Europe only.



Scientists have for decades argued there is a link between antibiotic use in animals and the dwindling effectiveness of these drugs in human medicine.



Certain antibiotics destroy bacteria in the gut, which means that the chicken can convert feed to muscle faster.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least two million people in the US become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics every year, leading to 23,000 deaths.

