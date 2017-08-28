The cost of clean water: $150 billion a year, says World Bank

Countries need to quadruple spending to $150 billion a year to deliver universal safe water and sanitation, helping to reduce childhood disease and deaths while boosting economic growth, said the World Bank.



The high cost of clean water risks jeopardising the ability of countries to meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of providing access to safe and affordable sanitation for all by 2030, said the World Bank.



Nigeria provided piped water to fewer than 10 percent of city dwellers in 2015, down from 29 percent 25 years earlier.



Water and sanitation improvements should be linked to health programmes to better tackle disease and malnutrition, said the World Bank report.

...