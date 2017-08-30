US clears first 'living drug' for tough childhood leukemia

Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.



The CAR-T cell treatment developed by Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania is the first type of gene therapy to hit the U.S. market -- and one in a powerful but expensive wave of custom-made "living drugs" being tested against blood cancers and some other tumors, too.



This first use of CAR-T therapy is aimed at patients desperately ill with a common pediatric cancer -- acute lymphoblastic leukemia -- that strikes more than 3,000 children and young adults in the U.S. each year.



For many ALL patients, the new CAR-T therapy might replace bone marrow transplants that cost more than half a million dollars, noted Grupp, who led the Novartis study.



While this first use of CAR-T therapy only is aimed at a few hundred U.S. patients a year -- relapsed ALL patients up to age 25- it's being tested as a treatment for thousands more.

