Tall tale: Gene variants can add 2 cm to your height

Researchers Wednesday unveiled 83 rare gene variants, which exert a strong influence on human height, with some capable of adding or subtracting more than 2 centimeters.



More than 300 researchers from five continents trawled through genetic data from 711,428 people to find the variants.



Previous research had shown that genetic inheritance determines more than 80 percent of a person's height.



Twenty-four of the 83 newly found variants can affect height by more than 1 centimeter, the team reported.



Only about one in a thousand people carry one of these variants, and were 1-2 centimeters taller than non-carriers.

