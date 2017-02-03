Long layover? How about a workout at an airport gym?

That's an option now at Baltimore Washington International Airport, where the only gym at a U.S. airport past security opened this week with plans to open 20 more at airports by 2020 . It's the latest example of how fitness and health trends have started showing up at airports.



Yoga rooms and walking tracks have opened at airports around North America over the past few years, and healthier food options are also easier to find in airports now.



Roughly 4,000 travelers a month use GoodLife Fitness' gym at Toronto airport, a 33 percent increase from when it opened in 2014, the company said.



The airport at Las Vegas had a gym that closed.



Baltimore Washington International also offers bike rentals and a 12.5-mile trail just outside the airport.



While airports still sell plenty of greasy fast food, many airport eateries also now feature local, organic ingredients and vegan and gluten-free options.

