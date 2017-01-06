Work email overload: Can the law lead a fightback?

Since Jan. 1, French companies with more than 50 employees must work up a charter defining employees' right to switch off. No sanctions are foreseen for noncompliance but an employee could sue for having their rights infringed.



The new labor law in a country famous for its tightly regulated workplace was prompted by the blurring of the boundary between work and private life by new technology and ways of working.



The result is senior managers want the same outcome with fewer people.



Company-wide policies on disconnecting, whether prompted by the law in France or by companies themselves elsewhere, are therefore welcome and in some cases necessary.



The company, working with trade unions, drew up new guidance on disconnecting in September, three months before the law came into force, group human resources director Jerome Barre told AFP.



Orange's 150,000 employees now benefit from a promise they will not be penalized for failing to check email out of the office.

...