New prescription: Doctor offices that look like Apple stores

It's called Forward, a health-management service that charges $149 per month – roughly $1,800 a year – to tend to all of its patients' primary-care needs.



Forward will still refer patients to outside specialists when its primary-care doctors can't deal with certain health problems; same goes for hospital admissions. And there are bound to be health insurance headaches that Forward isn't attempting to address.



The office should be able to accommodate 12,000 patients in total before turning people away.



Additional Forward offices are planned in other major U.S. cities, although Aoun won't say where they will be located or when they may open.



Justin Shaffer, 34, fits that demographic. He thinks Forward has been worth its monthly fee since he joined the service last year during its testing phase.



Dudley doubts Forward's AI will be very effective unless it's able to build a large network of offices that attracts millions of patients.

...