The new Vegas namaste: Yoga on a Ferris wheel, near dolphins

LAS VEGAS: Surrounded by imposing Las Vegas hotel-casinos in the foreground and desert mountains in the background, the group breathed deeply and loudly as an instructor guided them through their poses: upward dog, downward dog, lord of the dance.



The three women and a man were inside a cabin of the world's tallest Ferris wheel, stretching and holding poses as the marquees of The Mirage, Linq, Harrah's and Caesars Palace appeared and faded from sight.



Instructors with the yoga-focused company Silent Savasana teach the classes at the High Roller and also lead what's perhaps Las Vegas' most luxurious of yoga experiences: a helicopter ride from the airport to a nearby state park and a class atop bright red Aztec sandstone outcrops.



The class in a remote area of the 163-square-kilometer Valley of Fire State Park allows participants to take in a breathtaking view of bright blue skies and sandstones while flowing from pose to pose.



The exact location of the 75-minute, six-person class depends on the day's wind conditions.



Shandelle Troy practices yoga regularly and recently celebrated her birthday by taking the class.

...