Swallowable balloons work to curb obesity: study

Weight-loss balloons swallowed rather than surgically inserted in the stomach were shown to be safe and effective in preliminary trials, according to findings unveiled Thursday at a medical conference.



So-called intragastric balloons have been used for decades to help obese patients shed unwanted kilos.



In a small trial led by Roberta Ienca, a researcher in experimental medicine at Sapienza University in Rome, 42 obese patients -- 29 men and 13 women -- were fitted with balloons that were swallowed before being inflated with liquid.



The balloons remained in the stomach for 16 weeks, during which time patients were put on a low-carbohydrate, low-calorie diet.



At the end of that time, an internal release valve automatically opens and drains the balloon, which is then excreted.

...