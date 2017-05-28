India reports its first 3 cases of the Zika virus

India has reported its first three cases of the Zika virus, including two pregnant women who delivered healthy babies.



Zika is transmitted by the daytime-active Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.



The vast majority of people infected by the Zika virus never get sick, and symptoms are mild for those who do, so surveillance systems may have missed cases.



The WHO said the three were the first cases of Zika virus infections from India and provided evidence on the presence of the virus in the country.



Last year, the WHO declared the spread of Zika a global public health emergency.

